Compensation bill for the wrongly incarcerated clears Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida state Senate has unanimously approved a bill in a yearslong effort to make it easier for people who have been wrongfully incarcerated to receive compensation from the state.

Lawmakers passed a compensation program in 2008, but the law included what is known as a “clean hands” provision that makes exonerees who were previously convicted of certain felonies ineligible for compensation.

The bill approved this week would do away with this provision.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R- Fleming Island, said the “clean hands” restriction has excluded the majority of exonerees from receiving money. She said only five exonerees received compensation in the 17 years since the law was enacted, while 18 exonerees were denied payments.

This bill is supported on both sides of the aisle.

“Part of the privilege of being able to come up here and represent our constituents is the duty that comes with that to be able to right wrongs, to be able to stand up for the people of the state of Florida who have been wronged,” Bradley said.

“Progress sometimes comes slowly or incrementally. Sometimes the wheels of justice roll slowly. Nevertheless, they arrive at a destination of justice,” said Sen. Darryl Rouson, D- St. Petersburg.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, 91 people in Florida have been exonerated since 1989.

An identical House bill is ready to go to the full chamber.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group