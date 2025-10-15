Conservation area near Lake George grows, strengthening wildlife and water protections

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake George Conservation Area in Putnam County is expanding by 27.4 acres, enhancing protections for local water resources and natural habitats.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board approved the purchase, which contributes to a network of conservation lands safeguarding over 20 miles of wildlife corridor along Lake George and the St. Johns River.

“Lake George is one of those special places where you can feel Florida’s natural heritage all around you,” said Cammie Dewey, the District’s Middle St. Johns River Strategic Planning Basin Coordinator. “This expansion not only protects the water and wildlife that make Lake George so unique, it also ensures future generations can experience its beauty firsthand.”

Lake George, the largest lake on the St. Johns River and the second largest in Florida, supports fishing, boating, and one of the state’s largest bald eagle populations.

The newly acquired property includes shrubby and hardwood wetlands, longleaf pine, and a pond, which are crucial for preserving critical ecosystems and protecting vital water resources.

Spanning nearly 12,000 acres and featuring 3.5 miles of shoreline, the Lake George Conservation Area offers a variety of recreational activities such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, primitive and group camping, fishing, wildlife viewing, and seasonal hunting. It provides habitat for numerous native species, including the Florida gopher tortoise, bald eagle, and Florida black bear.

