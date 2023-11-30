ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction is moving along at Orlando’s newest theme park.

Skywitness 9 flew over the work being done for Universal’s Epic Universe on Wednesday.

Photos: Construction continues to boom at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Construction continues to boom at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando

We know the theme park will be home to Super Nintendo Land, but the rest of the plans are under wraps for now.

Universal Orlando Resort’s new hotels at the future Epic Universe theme park have been revealed via a now-inactive webpage from the hotel’s partner operator.

See: ‘Let’s-a go!’: Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Japan

The 750-room hotel features the typical hotel amenities such as a pool and pool bar, game room, restaurant/lounge and more, according to an archived version of the webpage obtained by Orlando Business Journal.

Epic Universe is expected to open in 2025.

Read: Details emerge on Universal Epic Universe hotel project

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group