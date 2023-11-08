Details emerge on Universal Epic Universe hotel project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More details for one of Universal Orlando Resort’s new hotels at the future Epic Universe theme park has been revealed via a now-inactive webpage from the hotel’s partner operator.

The Universal Stella Nova Resort, one of two hotels fronting Universal Boulevard on the outer borders of the Epic Universe theme park, may open Jan. 21, 2025, said a now-inactive webpage from Loews Hotels, a long-time partner of Universal’s hotel properties. The original page appears to have been discovered by theme park fans on the X social media platform.

The 750-room hotel features the typical hotel amenities such as a pool and pool bar, game room, restaurant/lounge and more, according to an archived version of the webpage obtained by Orlando Business Journal.

