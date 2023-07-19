Construction underway on $17.7M freestanding ER in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — Construction is underway on a new $17.7 million freestanding emergency room in Maitland.

Officials with Oviedo Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, announced this week that construction started on HCA Florida Maitland Emergency.

The 11,000-square-foot ER will be located at 9401 Summit Centre Way, which is at the corner of Maitland Boulevard and Forest City Road.

Officials said it is expected to serve more than 300,000 local residents and employ around 40 full-time healthcare professionals.

The ER is expected to treat families with all types of acute injuries and illnesses, around the clock, every day of the year starting in spring 2024.

