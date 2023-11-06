Construction worker seriously injured after being hit by pickup on I-4 ramp near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old Fort Pierce construction worker was seriously injured Monday morning after being struck by a pickup truck on an Interstate 4 entrance ramp in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-4 at mile marker 101 after the worker was struck while on the shoulder of the State Road 46A entrance ramp.

They said a 60-year-old DeBary man was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 when he hit the worker and a parked construction vehicle. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the time of the crash.

The worker was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured but was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

