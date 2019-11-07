  • Contractor dies after falling nearly 10 stories from building, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a contractor was died Thursday morning after he fell from a building 10 stories high.

    Officials said they were called just after 10 a.m. to the Aquarius Oceanfront Condo at 1575 Ocean Shore Boulevard.

    Deputies said the contractor was reportedly working on storm shutters at the condominium. They said he was outside the eighth floor of the building when he fell. 

    Investigators said it appeared the man was harnessed to an object at the top of the building but the harnessing equipment also fell to the ground.

    The Sheriff's Office said there are no criminal charges pending at this time. Officials continue to investigate the fall and believe it was an accident.

    Deputies did not release the man's name.

    No other information was released.

