0 Convicted murderer interrupts victim's family during impact statements

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man convicted of shooting and killing a community activist and a mother of three will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Christopher Miller for the 2016 drive-by shooting in Parramore.

In court Tuesday, Miller interrupted one of the victims' sister as she gave her statement to the judge.

Miller's co-defendant got a life sentence two months ago. Family and friends of the victims, Gino Nicolas and Tanya Skeen, said nothing has made them happier than seeing the men convicted of the murders sentenced to life.

“Your gun was found on the murder scene. That's not a good look. You're going to have to take responsibility for that,” said Nicolas’ sister, Naomie Monroe.

Monroe hasn't missed a hearing for Miller and Skeen’s daughter has also been there every step of the way.

Skeen was struck by a bullet while standing in her kitchen.

“He deserves life, just like Shinn. No difference. Nothing has changed. I don't feel different. I just want justice,” said Ra’shika Skeen.

Miller and his brother, Lavon Shinn, were convicted in the shooting that the state said stemmed from a fight at a downtown Orlando nightclub.

Family and friends chastised the defendant for his participation in what they called a senseless act.

“If you were in the car, if you were there prior to it happening, you're still guilty for allowing this,” said Aleah Bailer, a friend of Nicolas.

Miller sat in the courtroom while the victims’ family and friends spoke, but while he refused to take the stand, he could not stay quiet while others had their say.

He interrupted Mylaine Nicolas, the victim’s sister, as she sat on the stand and told him that she wants him to forever remember how his actions led to the deaths of two innocent people.

“Every day I want you to think about how you let a fist fight forever change my life and Tanya Skeen's family's life,” she said.

The judge gave Miller a warning.

Miller’s defense argued there were big differences in the cases between the two brothers, saying Miller has no idea of Shinn’s plan to open fire on the street corner and that Miller had no criminal history.

His attorney has not said if he will appeal the judge’s decision.

