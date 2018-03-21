  • Man sentenced to life in Parramore drive-by shooting deaths, brother's sentencing delayed

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One of two brothers convicted of killing a nonprofit worker and a mother in a 2016 drive-by shooting in Parramore was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. 

     

    Lavon Shinn was sentenced to life, but his brother, Christopher Miller, got his sentencing delayed due to a technicality. 

     

     

    A jury deliberated for less than three hours to convict Lavon Shinn and his half-brother, Christopher Miller, in the deaths of 24-year-old Gino Nicolas and 46-year-old Tanya Skeen.

     

    Police said both victims were shot in the drive-by shooting that targeted four other people.

    Nicolas and Skeen were caught in the crossfire.

     

    Nicolas, who helped lead a community program for youth in the area, was standing on a corner, talking to friends when he was shot.

     

    Skeen, a mother of two, was putting away groceries inside her kitchen when a bullet pierced the wall, killing her.

     

    A jury found Shinn and Miller guilty of second-degree murder.

     

    Miller wrote a letter to the judge, stating that he "had no knowledge or participation in" the shooting, and asked for leniency.

     

