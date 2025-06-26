MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County responded to a kitchen fire that caused major damage Thursday morning.

Crews responded around 7 a.m. to a home in Dunnellon after receiving 911 calls about an active fire.

Firefighters found a working fire inside the 1,000 square foot home when they arrived.

Photos: Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home

0 of 11 Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home Cooking fire causes major damage inside Marion County home

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 7:20 a.m. and conducted checks for fire extension throughout the home.

They determined the fire was accidental and involved grease that ignited while someone was cooking.

Officials said, fortunately, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group