Cool front brings in colder temperatures tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning showers will be possible today.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be breezy and warmer this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A cool front will clear the area tonight, bringing cooler air for Sunday.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Read: Women’s History Month: Female leader of Hispanic organization helps businesses succeed
Tomorrow is windy with highs in the mid-70s.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group