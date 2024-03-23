Local

Cool front brings in colder temperatures tonight

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be breezy and warmer this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning showers will be possible today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be breezy and warmer this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cool front will clear the area tonight, bringing cooler air for Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow is windy with highs in the mid-70s.

A cool front will clear the area tonight, bringing cooler air for Sunday.

