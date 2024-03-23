Cool front brings in colder temperatures tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning showers will be possible today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be breezy and warmer this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cool front will clear the area tonight, bringing cooler air for Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Read: Women’s History Month: Female leader of Hispanic organization helps businesses succeed

Tomorrow is windy with highs in the mid-70s.

Cool front brings in colder temps tonight A cool front will clear the area tonight, bringing cooler air for Sunday. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group