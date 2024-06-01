Cool off at SeaWorld’s new Antarctic Realm family coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for summer, SeaWorld Orlando gives visitors a new place to chill out.

The park unveiled its new summer lineup, including exciting events every weekend, such as a new Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast, the Viva La Musica, and Bands Brew and BBQ.

SeaWorld also announced its firework display will paint the night sky on select summer evenings.

The theme park will debut new attractions and activities:

Antarctica Realm: will be home to the new family coaster ‘Penguin Trek’, Visitors will be able to cool off at the new bar ‘South Polo Sips’ and ‘Expedition Cafe’ will be reopening with a new menu. Visitors can also enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the penguin habitat.

"So Much More to Sea" 60th Anniversary Parade Featuring Shamu and Crew: In celebration of SeaWorld's 60th Anniversary, visitors can enjoy an all new interactive parade with SeaWorld characters.

Cirque-Style Show, Xceleration: Visitors can watch an all new live stunt show featuring BMX roller skating and skateboarding.

Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: Visitors can start their day hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying breakfast.

Sea Lion Presentation: Starting June 7, the theme park will debut Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a new sea lion presentation.

