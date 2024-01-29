Cool, sunny Monday; chilly air will stick around in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a very chilly start to your Monday.

The work week will kick off with temperatures in the 40s throughout most of Central Florida.

And the day will stay quite cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said It will be a sunny day.

Get ready for more air cold Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Frost will be possible in the northern and western zones of the Channel 9 viewing area, Shields said.

Temps could dip into the upper 30s in sections of Marion and Sumter counties.

In the Orlando metro area, expect a low of 44 degrees.

On Tuesday, temps should climb into the 60s, keeping things on the cool side.

As a matter of fact, Shields said we’ll stay cool throughout the whole week.

