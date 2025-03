ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting off the week cool with temperatures Monday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We will see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025 (WFTV)

Mid to upper 70s expected on Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Afternoon showers and storms will move in for Wednesday as highs warm into the mid 80s.

