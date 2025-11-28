Cooler air moves in for Black Friday after cloudy Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving across the area, and even cooler air is on the way for Black Friday.

The cooler air will push into the area behind a cold front tonight. Morning lows will tumble into the upper 40s, with 30s likely in areas northwest of Orlando.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, November 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Sunshine will return for Black Friday, but it will remain cool. Strong northerly winds will transport even more cool air, with highs only in the low 60s.

A warming trend quickly arrives for the back end of the holiday weekend. Expect just a few clouds Saturday, with temps in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, November 27, 2025 (WFTV)

The low 80s return for the big travel day Sunday, with a few showers possible late Sunday into Sunday night.

A more active weather pattern is likely for early next week, with daily rain chances and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, November 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group