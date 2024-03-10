Cooler nights are ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daylight savings have begun, and we are now in Eastern daylight time.

The sunset will now be after 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said tonight will be the coolest weather in almost two weeks.

Read: Oscars 2024: Who is nominated, who is presenting and what time does it start

Sunday and Monday nights will be in the low 50s.

Tonight, north Orlando will hit the 40s.

Weather 03/10/2024

There will be a chance of rain on Wednesday.

Warm weather will return by next weekend.

Weather 03/10/2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group