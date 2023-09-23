Cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies for Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great day today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be mostly sunny, with low humidity and highs in the 80s.

Our big concern remains at the coastline, with rough surf and life-threatening rip currents.

We’ll have a repeat of the “cool” temperatures tonight and early tomorrow, with overnight lows forecast back in the 60s.

Lows Saturday night We'll have a repeat of the "cool" temperatures tonight and early tomorrow, with overnight lows forecast back in the 60s.

