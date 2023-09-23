FusionFest announces the 2023 MYgration film competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — FusionFest, in partnership with the Global Peace Film Festival, announced the 2023 MYgration Film Competition on Friday.

The annual competition is a chance for filmmakers to share stories of migration, different perspectives, and cultural intertwining while capturing the stories of Central Floridians from around the world in short five-minute documentary films from the filmmaker’s perspective or from a subject allowing a filmmaker to portray their experiences.

In August, filmmakers and subjects were paired and had just five days to produce the film and submit the final reel for judging by a FusionFest panel, resulting in eleven entries.

The MYgration films will premiere as part of the annual Global Peace Film Festival on September 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rollins College Bush Auditorium, where attendees can vote for their favorite movies.

The MYgration Film Screening and Award Presentation will take place at the Enzian Theatre on October 1, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. with the announcement of the 2023 MYgration Film Competition winners.

Awards will include an Audience Choice winner, a Grand Prize, and a Student Prize.

Tickets are available at https://www.fusionfest.org/mygration-films-premiere.

