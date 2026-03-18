Cosplay discount at Fun Spot America for MEGACON Orlando attendees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fun Spot America is offering a $15 discount on single-day tickets to MEGACON Orlando attendees who visit its theme parks in cosplay from March 19 through March 22.

The promotion is available at both the Orlando and Kissimmee locations.

The discount marks the first time the company has invited convention participants to wear costumes at its Central Florida parks.

The initiative is designed to provide an evening destination for attendees after the MEGACON show floor closes each day.

To qualify for the $15 reduction, guests must wear cosplay outfits or “character couture” when purchasing their tickets.

The offer is valid for all participants of the convention being held in Orlando this week.

The parks will remain open until midnight throughout the four-day promotion.

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