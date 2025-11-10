Could an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history finally be in sight?

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers worked through the night on a deal that would keep the government funded through January.

Eight senators broke with their party to vote for the compromise which does not include Democrats’ key demand to extend Obamacare subsidies and prevent premiums from skyrocketing.

Those demands led to the government shutdown in the first place.

Instead, Republicans only promised a future vote on health care sometime next month.

Sunday night’s deal does not mean the government is open.

Senators still must finalize the bill. The House would then need to approve it, which could take days.

