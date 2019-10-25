Couple arrested for using massage parlor as front for prostitution, MBI says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people who were said to be the owners and operators of several massage parlors have been arrested for allegedly using them as a front for prostitution.
In 2017, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation busted the Cherry Blossom and Bora Bora establishments and arrested some of the women working there.
Now, reports show they have arrested a husband and wife who were running it.
The operation started in 2015, MBI agents were going undercover in the massage parlors and said they found women offering sex for somewhere around $50 to $150 depending on the service.
The MBI arrested the couple who were the manger and operators of the business.
On Wednesday, Ian and Kim Ngoc-thi Sokolitsky were booked into the Orange County Jail.
Both have since bonded out of the jail and turned over their passports.
It is unclear why it took so long for their arrests because the businesses have been closed for years.
