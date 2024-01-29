Couple living in RV still waiting on insurance payout over 1 year after hurricane destroyed home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Eight years ago, Jarrod Tuttle and Camille Mazal bought their forever home on the water. They have lived through four hurricanes each one flooded their home.

Tuttle told WFTV, “It just started kind of seeping in, and it came in more there, and then around the fireplace, “I just had to look at her, I just had to say this is a sinking ship.”

Living on the water they know is a risk, but they said the neighborhood hadn’t flooded in decades before Irma came along. They had the insurance with a flood policy, but it hasn’t done much good because they are still fighting to get paid out what they’re owed.

Adjusters estimate it would be less than $100,000 to fix the 24-hundrered square foot home, but the couple said a contractor quoted them twice that for repairs.

“We are just asking for what’s right and just what is on our policy. It’s simple,” Tuttle said.

But that’s not all, the city of Port Orange has determined that the home no longer meets the local flood codes. That means the couple may not be able to get permits to fix the home, they will have to raise it or rebuild to be 6 feet above sea level. But they can’t do anything until the money comes in. Eyewitness News has reached out to the couple’s insurance but have not yet heard back.

The family is hoping they can get their claim settled, because rebuilding will take a least another year and they want to get their kids out of the RV they are living in and back in their home before they must spend more holidays in the front yard.

Camile fighting back tears said, “It’s maddening, you don’t know what else to do, we have done everything right as homeowners. we have been responsible. we’ve paid.”

The couple did get some money for cleaning up and a few thousand dollars from FEMA, but they had to use that towards the purchase of the RV.

The city of Port Orange has sent out notices to them and others that they could face fines if construction does not get underway, but the city tells us they will work with them before that happens.

