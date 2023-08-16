COVID-19 cases on the rise in Florida, Health Department says

ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida have tripled since the end of May, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

It reflects a trend of a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The data shows the spike started shortly after Independence Day on July 4.

Cases have increased by nearly 60-percent since then, all while kids head back to school and workers return from their summer vacations.

The recent surge in COVID cases only includes those infections that are actually being reported.

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 15,000 positive cases were reported for the week ending August 3. At the end of May, it was slightly more than 5,400 cases a week.

“There’s a lot of at-home testing,” Vanderbilt University Infectious Disease Professor Dr. William Schaffner said. “And frankly, people are testing less frequently.”

Health experts like Dr. Shaffner say the surge is in part because of a new COVID variant, named “Eris.”

“The new variant is actually a grandchild, if you will, of the Omicron strain that’s out there,” Dr. Shaffner explained. “They’re all very similar: highly contagious, do not produce more severe disease.”

Additionally, Shaffner says the protection from boosters given several months ago is wearing off.

“It’s just the case that against this kind of virus, you keep having to remind your immune system to stay alert and fight off the virus,” Dr. Shaffner said.

The increase comes at a time when more and more businesses are moving away from extra paid COVID sick leave and schools have cut strict protocols.

Orange County Public Schools Officials say they’re treating COVID-19 cases like all other infectious diseases.

Dr. Shaffner says it’s best to stick to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and stay home if you test positive.

“They generally say stay at home for five days and then test,” Dr. Shaffner said. “And if you have a couple of negative tests, then you can go out and about.”

The Florida Department of Health is expected to release an updated set of data for reported cases Friday.

A new booster vaccine is also expected to roll out in late September. It’s designed to target COVID strains that descended from the original Omicron variant.





