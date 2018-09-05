Crane company: Operator wasn't at fault for crane that sliced through Avalon Park home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the company that owns the crane that fell onto an Orlando home Tuesday, slicing through its roof, claim the person operating the crane did nothing wrong.
A blue tarp covers the gaping hole in the roof of the Avalon Park home 24 hours after the crane fell over.
Officials with the crane company, Beyel Brothers, told Channel 9 there’s no way the operator could have known he was setting his supports down on ground that was too soft.
A sign on the front door of the home says the property is condemned. No one is sure how long the investigation and repairs will take.
