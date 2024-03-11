TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes section of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — An overnight crash caused a section of Interstate 4 to shut down in Orange County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on eastbound I-4 near SR-535.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 are shut down in the area.

Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate in the area, and heavy delays are occurring.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Warning signs on I-4 are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

