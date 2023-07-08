Crash shuts down lanes at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down roads at the Orlando International Airport Saturday.

According to airport officials, law enforcement and the fire department are responding to a crash southbound of Jeff Fuqua Boulevard.

OIA said the lanes heading southbound toward Terminal C are closed.

Drivers should expect delays.

