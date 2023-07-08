Conventions pull out from Central Florida citing ‘regressive legislation’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida could soon see fewer people and events come to the area.

Several organizations that were lined up to host upcoming conventions have scrapped their plans.

One group cited the passing of what they called “regressive legislation” that “challenges their mission.” Another said the state’s political climate would “undermine what we stand for and would prohibit us from existing.”

Visit Orlando said they’ve been getting messages and calls from people worried about coming to Florida.

It all comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis put several new controversial laws in place like the Parental Rights in Education.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said there has been more than one convention that has decided to go elsewhere.

And not making it any better, tourism dollars weren’t on the up this spring.

“In April, it was a small decrease,” Diamond said. “In May it was about a 7% decrease. It meant our collections this May were about $2 million less than May of 2022.”

VIDEO: Orange County tourist tax collections decline for second straight month Orange County’s tourist tax collections declined for the second month in a row, according to data released by Comptroller Phil Diamond Thursday. (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)

