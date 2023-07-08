9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fourth of July has come and gone, but summer is still going strong.

If you need something to do this weekend, here are our top 9 events going on in Central Florida.

National Barbie Dolls Collectors Convention

Are you a Barbie girl (or boy) living in Orlando? If so, you can live out a version of your Barbie Dreamhouse fantasy this week.

The Barbie Truck Tour stops in Orlando Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 2023 National Barbie Dolls Collectors Convention at the Hyatt Regency.

Organizers said you don’t have to be attending the conference to check out the truck, which is selling merchandise marking the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Encore Performing Arts presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot” Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Click here for details.

SeaWorld Summer Spectacular

SeaWorld Summer Spectacular continues this weekend with fireworks, concerts and more fun. Click here for details.

Dreamgirls

Victory Productions kicks off its month-long run of “Dreamgirls” at Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Click here for tickets and details.

The Heart of Rock & Roll

The longest-running Huey Lewis & The News tribute band in the nation comes to The Villages Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for details.

Fiesta of the Americas

Fiesta of the Americas runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Square Mall. There will be vendors, music, entertainment and more. Click here for details.

Model Train Show

The 81st Florida Model Train Show and Sale begins Saturday morning at Volusia County Fairgrounds. Click here for details.

EMOcean Fest

EMOcean Fest will take place at Sun on the Beach Club in Old Town Kissimmee. There will be 27 acts across three stages. Click here for details.

Jaws Jumbo Burgers opens

While this is technically happening on a Monday, we had to include it. Jaws Jumbo Burgers, themed after the movie “Jaws,” will open in Ocala on Monday. Click here for details.

