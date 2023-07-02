This Orlando museum is offering a summer date night special

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for new date plans with your significant other?
With temperatures rising in Central Florida, beating the heat in indoor spaces for your date nights might be better.
Museum of Illusions Orlando is offering a new date night special for July.
Guests can immerse themselves in “Enchanting Illusions: A Night of Wonder at Museum of Illusions Orlando,” where they will find a world of optical illusions, exhibits, and interactive experiences.
Museum of Illusion partnered with its neighbor, Max Action Arena, to make the experience even better for date nights.
The package will be available every Friday in July for $47.98, no tax included.
Here’s what’s included:
- Two admission tickets to the Museum of Illusions
- A guided tour of the museum
- Two complimentary drinks at Max Action Arena
- Access to one attraction at Max Action Arena at a discounted rate of $15.00
“Museum of Illusions is all about seeing the world around us in a new way, " Sales and Marketing Manager of Museum of Illusions Orlando, Stephanie Berrios, said. “The new package allows couples to rediscover the childlike wonder of our optical illusions and makes for one of the most unique and captivating date nights in Orlando.”
Click here for ticket information.
