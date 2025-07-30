Crew-11 Countdown: Astronauts set to launch Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are set to launch another crewed space mission from Florida.

SpaceX is preparing to launch Crew-11 from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:09 p.m., with a backup launch opportunity on Friday.

Timelapse of Dragon and Falcon 9 going vertical at pad 39A pic.twitter.com/OjSiqO1yya — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2025

The Crew-11 mission plans to send four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Crew-11 features Commander Zena Cardman, Pilot Michael Fincke, and Mission Specialists Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platonov.

During their stay on the ISS, the crew will conduct research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group