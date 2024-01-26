Crew-8 Ready for Launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is counting down to its next commercial crew mission to the International Space Station.

The agency says Crew-8 will now launch from the Space Coast in late February.

NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will spend about 180 days aboard the space station conducting experiments and technology demonstrations.

Crew-7 is expected to splashdown in early March.

