Crews battle early morning house fire in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Fire damaged a home in Lake Mary early Monday.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., crews from Lake Mary and Seminole County fire departments rushed to the house along Short Street.

Lake Mary house fire Firefighters rushed to the house fire on Short Street in Lake Mary early Monday. (WFTV staff)

That’s not far from the intersection of Lake Mary Boulevard and Country Club Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the home.

Just before 6 a.m., a spokesperson from SCFD said crews had knocked down the fire.

Channel 9 has reached out to Lake Mary FD for more information about the extent of damage to the home and whether anyone was hurt during the fire.

