  Crews battle fire at Orlando home

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out at an Orlando home Friday.

    Large flames and heavy black smoke were shooting from the roof of the Wheatley Street home as multiple crews worked to put out the blaze. 

    Part of the roof has collapsed. 

    Orlando Fire Department officials said there were no injuries. 

    No other details were released.

