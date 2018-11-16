Crews battle fire at Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out at an Orlando home Friday.
Large flames and heavy black smoke were shooting from the roof of the Wheatley Street home as multiple crews worked to put out the blaze.
Orlando Fire says two people who live here had just left for the holidays when neighbors noticed the fire. No one was inside at the time or injured #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) November 16, 2018
Update: no injuries. Partial roof collapse after residential fire on Wheatley Street. pic.twitter.com/OzrzwiiibC— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) November 16, 201
Part of the roof has collapsed.
Orlando Fire Department officials said there were no injuries.
No other details were released.
