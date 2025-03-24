Crews battle massive wildfires causing major damage in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Florida are battling several major wildfires in the Sunshine State.

The largest is in Miami-Dade County, which was fully contained as of Monday morning.

More than 27,000 acres have burned since last week.

The Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have been battling the fires by air, dropping thousands of gallons of water on the flames.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group