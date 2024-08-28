Crews battle morning house fire in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire ripped through a house in west Orange County early Wednesday.

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Willie Mays Parkway near West Gore Street.

Orange County house fire Fire damaged a home on Willie Mays Parkway early Wednesday. (WFTV staff)

On arrival, they found the 1600 square-foot home engulfed.

As firefighters went into defensive mode, the roof partially collapsed, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The agency said no one was hurt during the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

