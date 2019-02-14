  • BREAKING NEWS: Crews battle raging house fire in Melbourne

    By: James Tutten

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard County and Melbourne firefighters responded to an aggressive house fire Thursday afternoon.

    The fire was reported inside a home on Ligustrum Drive around 2 p.m., firefighters said. 

    First responders said flames were seen coming through the roof of the medium-sized home when they arrived.

    While battling the flames, crews were forced to move outside of the home in a defensive position as the heavy fire raged inside the attic.

    It’s unclear if there are any injuries or how the fire may have started.

