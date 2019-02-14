BREAKING NEWS: Crews battle raging house fire in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard County and Melbourne firefighters responded to an aggressive house fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported inside a home on Ligustrum Drive around 2 p.m., firefighters said.
First responders said flames were seen coming through the roof of the medium-sized home when they arrived.
While battling the flames, crews were forced to move outside of the home in a defensive position as the heavy fire raged inside the attic.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries or how the fire may have started.
Defensive fire conditions now. Heavy fire in the attic, crews coming out.— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) February 14, 2019
**STRUCTURE FIRE** 4400 blk LIGUSTRUM Dr. Melbourne. Working fire with flames through the roof on a med sized residential home. BCFR & Melbourne Fire units on scene. BCFR D80 in Command. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #StructureFire #Melbourne #WorkingFire— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) February 14, 2019
