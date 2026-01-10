ALP Officer arrested in Volusia child-porn case, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old man from Ormond Beach has been charged with 40 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He was arrested Friday evening at the American Legion Post (ALP) in Ormond Beach, where he serves as the commanding officer.

Delage was taken into custody at the American Legion Post, where staff fully cooperated with law enforcement during the arrest.

The post serves as a community hub, and since Delage holds a key leadership position there, the charges against him carry greater local significance.

Deputies state that Delage is currently detained pending further legal proceedings. The investigation remains active, and additional information may become available as authorities continue their evidence collection.

