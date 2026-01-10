Local mother spots son in photo connected to Deltona crime

DELTONA, Fla. — A mother brought her son to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office District Four headquarters after recognizing him in a photo linked to a recent burglary and attempted car theft in Deltona.

Deputies report that the incidents took place on Riverhead Drive, where detectives are seeking to speak with four individuals connected to the burglary. After the mother recognized them, all four suspects were identified.

Law enforcement confirmed that three of the four suspects and their parents cooperated with detectives during the investigation.

During the investigation, a subject in a black hoodie was involved in unlawfully entering a shed on the victim’s property. This individual faces charges for burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Detective D. Galarza from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office stressed the value of community cooperation, saying, “We always appreciate residents who take an active role in their neighborhood’s safety by reporting suspicious activity.”

