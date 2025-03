OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire in Osceola County.

The fire is around Jupiter Drive and Topeka Avenue in Holopaw.

A resident said she was evacuated by the sheriff’s office.

There is no information yet on how it started or if there are injuries.

WFTV has a crew en route to get more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group