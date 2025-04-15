Crews battling large brush fire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are battling a large brush fire near Ranchette and Holly roads, just west of New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County officials confirmed the fire has grown to about 105 acres.

Florida Forest Service is driving containment lines around the fire and has called in its firefighting helicopter.

Officials say no evacuations have been ordered, but fire units are on standby to protect homes if needed.

