Crews battling nearly 100 large, active wildfires across US

Crews across the U.S. are battling almost 100 large active wildfires.

That’s according to the National Inter-Agency Fire Service.

It says the U.S. is at preparedness level five, the highest that exists.

Read: Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells AP a $4 billion settlement for 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week

Officials in Colorado have reported at least one death that’s linked to the Stone Canyon Fire.

In California, the Park Fire remains the biggest challenge.

Read: Crews battle wildfires across the US West and fight to hold containment lines

Rescuers are saving people and pets, while therapy dogs are helping survivors.

