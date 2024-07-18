Crews begin demolition after fire destroys historic theater in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Something new will rise from the burned-out remains of the historic Flagler Playhouse.

A devastating fire destroyed the old theater in October of last year.

Channel 9 flew over the site on Wednesday as the demolition crew worked to tear down the damaged building.

Read: Flagler Playhouse destroyed in overnight fire

Officials said a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 Flagler Playhouse fire Fire destroys the Flagler Playhouse Monday morning (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Insurance will pay for most of the new construction, but organizers said they still need some donations to finish the project.

Watch: Video shows deadly crane collapse that crushed car in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group