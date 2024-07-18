Crews begin demolition after fire destroys historic theater in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Something new will rise from the burned-out remains of the historic Flagler Playhouse.
A devastating fire destroyed the old theater in October of last year.
Channel 9 flew over the site on Wednesday as the demolition crew worked to tear down the damaged building.
Officials said a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place.
Insurance will pay for most of the new construction, but organizers said they still need some donations to finish the project.
