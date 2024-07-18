Video shows deadly crane collapse that crushed car in Florida

Ft. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police in South Florida released new videos showing a deadly crane collapse.

Surveillance video shows the moment part of a crane crashed into traffic in April in Ft. Lauderdale.

Several cars were hit by the falling metal.

Read: ‘They took advantage of me’: Homeowner turns to Action 9 for help with big-box roof job

Body camera video shows officers on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge responding to the aftermath.

They tried to clear the roadway in the middle of rush hour traffic.

See: Deputies: Man steals $3K from woman, 75, after pretending to fix her cellphone at Walmart near Ocala

One driver could walk away from her car even after the falling crane crushed it.

Two people were hospitalized and a 27-year-old construction worker, Jorge de la Torre, lost his life when the crane fell.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Photos show cellphone, transmitter found next to shooter’s body

The construction company is facing several lawsuits over the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group