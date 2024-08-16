Crews continue work on I-4 and Sand Lake interchange construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Workers will need to shut down a major Interstate 4 ramp for the second night.

Channel 9 has reported about the on-ramp closure from Sand Lake Road.

The I-4 westbound on-ramp from Sand Lake will be shut down as the Florida Department of Transportation continues major improvements at this interchange.

FDOT will bring in beams that weigh 72 to 75 tons to put them in place on new bridge structures.

There will be heavy machinery through there, and several cranes will be used to move those beams into place.

The I-4 westbound entrance ramp from Sand Lake will close Thursday at 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

Drivers will deal with the same closure again on Sunday.

Channel 9 will also give that weekend update as it progresses.

If you typically drive through this area, you need an alternate route.

Drivers trying to get on to I-4 westbound from Sand Lake will take Turkey Lake, make a right on Hollywood Way, a right on Adventure Way, and then rejoin I-4 westbound.

