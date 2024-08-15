National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches new campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched its new campaign to prevent DUI’s.

With Labor Day approaching, this campaign comes at the perfect time, as Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest and deadliest holiday travel times due to alcohol-impaired driving, according to data.

“We do our best to safe people but its always in their worst moment and its hard for us to have the impact on people prior to the event,” said Sgt Curtis Patterson, Fire & EMS Special Operations.

Read: ‘Unacceptable’: Cocoa police investigating case of suspected child abuse at local daycare

Nationwide traffic fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes decreased by 0.7% from 2021 to 2022

More, however, needs to be done to see a larger decrease, as federal traffic leaders say right now, on average, one alcohol-impaired-driving fatality happens every 39 minutes.

Read: Bodycam video shows deputy shoot man holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group