Crews prepare for the thrills of 33rd Annual Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Menacing creatures will be out to get you at the 33rd Annual Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights.

“I can smell your fears and enter your mind with just a thought,” SURR3AL, a new horror host, said.

That’s the truth.

Characters are preparing to infiltrate your mind during the 48 nights of thrills between ten haunted houses, five scare zones, and a live show.

Everyone will need to silence their screams as they walk through haunted houses like “A Quiet Place.”

Creatures will pounce on anyone who makes a noise.

And for the first time ever the production will incorporate American Sign Language.

“Our lead actress, Reagan, will help us to get out by signing to us,” Lora Sauls, the Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show, with Universal Orlando Resort, said.

Over at “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” guests will transport to New York City to take on a new threat.

“You get to experience some really cool effects, the audio in this house, the visuals in this house, it is a brilliant design,” Matthew Flood, the Senior Show Director Creative Development Art and Design, with Universal Orlando Resort, said. “We really threw everything at this house.”

Within ScareZones, guests can get up close and personal with the newest hosts of horror.

SINIST3R and SURR3AL will take over the streets of Universal Studios preying on anyone who dares to enter.

“They’re immersive in a different way,” Ramon Paradoa, Assistant Show Director Creative Development Art and Design, with Universal Orlando Resort, said. “You can spend a little more time in the scare zones. See the interactive moments between scareactors. Have interactive moments yourself with the scareactors.

Guests can experience Halloween Horror Nights on select nights starting this Friday, August 30th, through November 3rd. Or, guest can go early before it officially opens. Tickets are available for the Premium Scream Night on Thursday. On August 29th, there will be a limited capacity and shorter wait times.

