DELTONA, Fla. — Firefighters responded to an overnight building fire in Deltona.

The fire happened on Maximillian Street near Saxon Boulevard.

Photos: Crews respond to early morning fire at church building in Deltona

Deltona Fire Rescue said this is happening at an outbuilding of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

Investigators have not said what may have caused the fire, or whether anyone was hurt.

