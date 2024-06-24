Crews respond to large fire at plant nursery near Florida’s Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County responded to a large fire at a plant nursery Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:50 a.m. at Landscape Nursery on South Apopka Vineland Road near Florida’s Turnpike.

Heavy black smoke came from the location when Channel 9 crews arrived.

A building near the back of the property was engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze.

South Apopka Vineland Road was briefly closed as fire crews responded to the scene.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details on what caused the fire.

