Crews respond to overnight fire inside car dealership in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Orlando responded to an overnight fire at a car dealership in Orlando.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at Orlando Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on West Colonial Drive and Mercy Drive.

Firefighters said the blaze started inside of the service and repair area.

Orlando firefighters were seen using a ladder truck to cutting holes in the side and roof of the building.

It’s unclear what spark the fire and how much damage has been done to the dealership.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

