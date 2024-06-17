Crews respond to RV fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are looking into what sparked an RV fire over the weekend in Marion County.

Crews from Station 19 got the call early Sunday morning after the recreational vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters worked to battle the blaze, but the RV was reduced to a burned-out shell.

Officials said, thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

